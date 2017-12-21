Sheriff Judd announces arrests, warrants in 'Nuthin' for Christmas but Jail' retail theft operation

Polk County detectives arrested and charged two suspects who were working together with three other people to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Home Depot stories located in six counties over a span of 11-months.

Two of the five alleged suspects have warrants out for their arrest.

A fifth suspect was involved, however she died in November of 2017 from a drug-related illness.

The stores targeted were located in Polk, Hillsborough, Lake, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties.

The suspects were charged with 26 felonies by the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor. The suspects reportedly committed 275 confirmed thefts during the time frame from July 2016 to June 2017. More than $222,000 was deprived of Home Depot by the suspects during this time.

The suspects would reportedly steal high-end products from Home Depot by going to the exit area of the store, distracting the employees and then pushing the items out of the door. Then they would return the item to the store with no receipt, giving them a gift card from Home Depot. The ring leader would take the card to Altamonte Springs to a luxurious jewelry watch repair company where they would get 70 cents on the dollar for the gift cards. In total, the company bought 164 cards from the suspect.

Alberto Vera-Caraballo, DOB 7/23/69, of Orlando was located in the Osceola County Jail on no bond. He has been charged with:

1 count organized scheme to defraud over $50,000 (F-1)

1 count conspiracy to commit fraud over $50,000 (F-2)

1 count grand theft over $100,000 (F-1)

1 count conspiracy to commit grand theft over $100,000 (F-2)

1 count organized dealing in stolen property (F-1)

1 count criminal use of personal ID (F-3)

Alberto was the leader of this group of suspects, and recruited others to make fraudulent returns. He is responsible for organizing the execution of 275 confirmed thefts, 19 of which occurred in Polk County. From July 2016 to March 2017, Alberto alone made 164 transactions at a jewelry store in Altamonte Springs, selling 271 Home Depot gift cards valued at over $220,000 for $149,000 ($71,000 less than the actual value). He has been in the Osceola County Jail since October 1, 2017, for 2 counts failure to appear, and 1 count possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. His criminal history includes 20 prior felonies, 17 prior misdemeanors, and 13 failures to appear.

Michdalie Palerm-Martinez, DOB 11/5/77, the girlfriend of the ringleader, Alberto Vera-Caraballo died in November 2017. She completed one fraudulent return using her own ID card, and several returns using stolen ID cards. She also used a stolen ID to bond Alberto out of jail in April 2017.

Victor Diaz-Martinez, DOB 8/9/67, of Orlando, Michdalie's cousin, was arrested on December 20th in Orange County and is being housed in the Orange County Jail for:

1 count organized scheme to defraud over $50,000 (F-1)

1 count conspiracy to commit fraud over $50,000 (F-2)

1 count grand theft over $100,000 (F-1)

1 count conspiracy to commit grand theft over $100,000 (F-2)

1 count organized dealing in stolen property (F-1)

1 count criminal use of personal ID (F-3)

Victor was involved in the 275 confirmed thefts, 19 of which were in Polk County. He completed three fraudulent returns using his own ID card, and several returns using stolen ID cards. He recently bonded out of the Osceola County Jail. His criminal history includes 5 prior felonies, and 7 prior misdemeanors.

Detectives continue to search for two suspects so Sheriff Judd invited them to watch the Facebook LIVE of the news conference on Thursday. He told them "we are after you. We don't care you are in Miami. Metro Dade is chasing you."

Alexander Febles-Mirelis, DOB 12/4/81, of Desoto Drive, Kissimmee - he is Giselle's husband (see below) - he has a Polk County warrant for his arrest, and is believed to be in the Miami area. He has a Polk County warrant for:

1 count conspiracy to commit fraud over $50,000 (F-2)

1 count conspiracy to commit grand theft over $100,000 (F-2)

3 counts organized dealing in stolen property (F-1)

Alexander was involved in 4 confirmed thefts, none of which were in Polk County. He completed three fraudulent returns using his own ID card. His criminal history includes a prior felony.

Giselle Sanchez Juala, DOB 11/15/76, of Desoto Drive, Kissimmee - she is Alexander's wife (see above) - she has a Polk County warrant for his arrest, and is believed to be in the Miami area. She has a Polk County warrant for:

1 count conspiracy to commit fraud over $50,000 (F-2)

1 count conspiracy to commit grand theft over $100,000 (F-2)

1 count organized dealing in stolen property (F-1)

Giselle was involved in one confirmed theft, not in Polk County. She admitted to fraudulently returning property with her husband, and giving the gift cards to Alberto. She attempted to complete a fraudulent return but was declined.