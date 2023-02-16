Sheriff Grady Judd announces 213 arrests during human trafficking investigation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced Thursday that his office made more than 200 arrests during a recent human trafficking investigation.

The undercover investigation, titled "Operation Traffic Stop," involved multiple agencies and lasted a week. Investigators arrested 213 suspects who allegedly "solicited prostitutes and those who offered to commit prostitution, and other suspects who profited from or aided & abetted prostitution."

PCSO said that those who traveled to provide "prostitution services" were screened by both detectives and social services organizations, like Selah Freedom and Heartland for Children, to determine if they were being trafficked or exploited. They were then provided services by those organizations.

Of the 111 sex workers arrested, 24 were identified as possible human trafficking victims. Fourteen of those victims were identified as migrants, 13 from Cuba and one from Mexico.

Detectives said that some victims told them they were forced into prostitution to pay the people who smuggled them into the country. During a press conference, Sheriff Judd added that their families at home were being threatened if they didn't cross the border and "pay their debts" through prostitution.

Those arrested were charged with a total of 68 felonies and 308 misdemeanors.