Seniors on fixed incomes request everyday items for holidays

LAKELAND, Fla. — While children in need are usually thought about during the holidays, some of our senior citizens could also use donations.

Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine (LVIM), a volunteer-run healthcare center, that provides free medical care, is collecting donations for low-income seniors.

“LVIM’s vision is to see those in our community who tend to be excluded and forgotten, and this is another way that our volunteer team, as well as our staff and our patient community, can really live that vision,” said Alice Koehler, CEO and President of Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine.

Everyday items, including toothbrushes, blankets, nightgowns, cleaning supplies and puzzle books, can be hard to come by for an older person living alone and on a fixed income.

“Some of the gifts that are given and wanted and needed are things like fuzzy warm slippers that bring a lot of comfort, socks are always needed as well as hygiene items,” said Koehler.

LVIM is asking the community to wrap these items and attach a note with the contents, then drop it off at their office located at 600 West Peachtree Street in Lakeland.

The gifts will be donated to Senior Orphans of Polk County. The organization helps thousands of seniors that have no family support and have a monthly income of $600 or less, with their day-to-day living expenses.

“We’re getting ready to do 900 food boxes for Christmas, and over here we have gifts in the back, that each one has selected three gifts, that they want to receive,” said Beverly Cornelius, Founder of Senior Orphans of Polk County.

Cornelius said these gifts mean so much to an elderly person who has to decide between eating or buying medication.

“Oh, they’re so thrilled when they see the case manager carrying this big box,” said Cornelius.

The gifts will be handed out to the seniors on December 12.