Second sinkhole forms in front of Highland City home in less than a year

HIGHLAND CITY, Fla. — A second sinkhole formed in front of a Highland City home on Royal Crest Drive. Polk County officials said the sinkhole appeared Wednesday in the front yard of the home.

The sinkhole is 8 feet wide and 20 feet deep. According to Polk County, first responders have cordoned off the area in the home's yard where the sinkhole formed and are monitoring for changes.

Officials do not believe the sinkhole is not impacting the foundation of the home and have told the residents they can stay in the home if they choose.

In January, a sinkhole formed in front of the same home. That sinkhole, estimated to be 60 feet deep, was filled. Officials say it is not uncommon for sinkholes to reappear after they are filled in.

"The new opening is essentially right next to the previous sinkhole. Anytime there’s an opening or sinkhole, and you fill it, there is a possibility things can shift or reopen,” Jay Jarvis, Director of Polk County Road and Drainage Division, said.

The roadway in front of the home remains open, and Polk County is working with a geotechnical firm to assess the sinkhole.