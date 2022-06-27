POLK COUNTY, Fla. — If you live in Polk County the sheriff's office wants you to be on alert for scammers calling and asking you to pay them for missing jury duty or face being arrested.

On Friday, per the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a Winter Haven woman received a call from someone claiming to be a U.S. Marshal and saying "she had missed jury duty and was now facing arrest unless she withdraws $2,400 from her bank account, drive to CVS, then await further instructions."

After getting the money and calling PCSO because something didn't feel right about the situation, a deputy called the scammer's phone number and realized the scammer created a fake PCSO automated answering message.

"If someone calls you and tells you that you will be arrested for missing jury duty unless you pay them some money, hang up it's a scam. These unscrupulous people can be very convincing by posing as deputies and making it look like an incoming call is from the Sheriff's Office that's how good they are at being bad," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Jury duty scam calls, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's office, have also been reported in Citrus County, Collier County, Lake County, and St. Johns County.

PCSO shared the following tips to keep in mind:

A frequent tactic by scammers is to demand money using gift cards or pre-paid credit cards.

Scammers tend to be aggressive; their goal is to get your money quickly and often react negatively and pushy when you ask too many questions.

If you are suspicious about who you are talking to, tell the caller you will hang up and call the main number back. Then go onto the internet and look up the real phone number.

For example, if someone tells you they are calling from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, hang up with them and call the PCSO main number (863-298-6200). This way, you know who you are speaking with.

