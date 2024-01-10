Salvation Army’s Winter Haven shelter to close next month

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Salvation Army’s Winter Haven shelter is closing its doors. It comes as homeless shelters in Polk County are needed more than ever.

“There was a lot of tears involved. There was a lot of prayer discussion. We didn't want to make this decision,” said Lt. Daniel Jones with Salvation Army of Winter Haven.

After more than two decades of being a refuge for people in need, The Salvation Army has made the difficult decision to close its Winter Haven shelter.

Jones said the shelter has been operating at a deficit for the past 10 years. Inflation has only made the deficit worse.

“With groceries, utilities, and everything, this year it almost doubled in the deficit. If you’re operating at a deficit for so long, it’s only so long before the whole thing has to be shut down,” said Jones.

On top of that, financial support has decreased while the minimum wage has increased, according to Jones.

“When we don’t have a lot of the significant funding sources, we’re not able to pay our staff because of how much of an increase it is.”

On average, the women’s shelter houses 15 women. The Salvation Army is partnering with organizations, including the Homeless Coalition of Polk County, to find housing for each woman.

“There’s always a need for homeless shelters and other services for the homeless. What i think we can do as a community is reach out to our local governments and see if they can actually help out with it as well,” said Bridget Engleman, Executive Director Homeless Coalition of Polk County.

The Winter Haven shelter will close on February 12.

The Salvation Army's food pantry, emergency financial assistance programs, and services to youth and families will continue operating.

“We have to have that community support. Without the community’s support, we’re not able to do that. When i say support, it’s prayers, it’s volunteering but it’s also financial,” said Jones.

As the cost of living increases, they stress that help is more crucial than ever.