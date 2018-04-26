Reward offered for information leading to horse's owners involved in truck crash

POLK CITY, Fla. — A Tampa family is thankful their son is alive, but now they want to find the owner of a horse that nearly killed him.

Earlier in April, Christopher Fears got an early start on the road.

Fears and his family recently got into the trucking business.

But before daylight arrived, Fears hit a horse and rolled his semi truck multiple times along State Road 33. The crash happened in Polk City along a busy road, often traveled by truckers.

“It was devastating, it was the worst sight I have ever saw,” Marilyn Fears, the driver’s mother said, while remembering how her son looked after the accident.

Dashcam video captured the blow, first an on coming truck hitting the horse, sending it airborne and into Christopher Fears’ windshield.

Pictures show just how the animal impact the cab, mystifying anyone who takes a look at the damaged truck.

“This horse on our dash cam showed it coming up over the hood and you can see the amount of force that was created from this horse as it had impact on the cab of that truck ,” George Fears, the driver’s father said.

Nearly a month later, Christopher is still dealing with a fractured back, multiple lacerations and mounting medical bills.

A flight to the hospital and a trauma alert stay is costing the family upwards of $100,000.

The Fears’ family says they just want the horses owner to take responsibility.

“We’re angry, we are upset, we just want the owner found so they can be responsible,” Marilyn Fears said.

The family is offering up to $1,000 to anyone who can lead them to the owner of the horse.

The horse is described as brown, with a pink halter and likely belongs to someone along SR 33 near Polk City.

If you have any information please contact Marilyn Fears at gmfears80@gmail.com