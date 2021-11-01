Watch
Reward increased to $9,500 for answers in 2018 murder of Winter Haven man

Darnell Powell was shot through a bedroom window while sleeping
Posted at 1:15 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 13:23:02-04

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The reward for answers in the 2018 murder of a man who was shot through a window while he was asleep in bed has been increased to $9,500.

Darnell Powell, 21, was inside a home located at 502 Ave. V NE when someone shot through the window just before 4:30 a.m. on September 28, 2018.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Powell's mother Darnya Barber spoke during a press conference on Monday, thanking all those who have helped spread the word asking for answers in her son's murder.

"I really thank everyone, the support has been — it has been very comforting. It helps us a lot. It lets us know that we're not alone," Barber said. "We're just asking that someone just reach out to us, if you can't reach out, don't feel comfortable speaking to the police, I'm always available."

"We just have to get justice for Darnell," she added.

The increase in the reward, from $5,000 to $9,500 comes through a partnership with Heartland Crime Stopper and the Florida Office of Attorney General.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers:

  • Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
  • From your cell phone, dial **TIPS
  • Or visit the website here
