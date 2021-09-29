Winter Haven PD seek answers in 2018 murder of man shot through bedroom window while he slept

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Police Department is issuing a renewed plea for information in the 2018 murder of a man who was shot through a window while he was asleep in bed.

Darnell Powell, 21, was shot three years ago Wednesday. Police say he was asleep inside a home located at 502 Ave. V NE when someone shot through the window just before 4:30 a.m.

"We know that there are members in the community that have valuable information to bring a killer to justice," said Police Chief David Brannan. "We are dedicated to finding Darnell's killer and implore anyone who knows something to call investigators. It's not snitching - it's bringing justice to a grieving family."

Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the killer.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers:

