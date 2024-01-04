Residents concerned duck hunting on Lake Parker is too close to homes

LAKELAND, Fla. — Some people who live in Lakeland’s Lakeshore neighborhood are concerned about duck hunting on Lake Parker.

Gina Jackson lives in front of Lake Parker.

“They just shot a bird 30 minutes ago. It's right in front of my house,” said Jackson.

She is angered by the duck hunting happening so close to her home. Jackson said it poses a threat to residents and people who use the recreation trail that skirts the lake.

“I don't feel that this is an appropriate place for them to be shooting a gun. This is a busy road, there’s a hospital right there. This road sees probably 15,000 cars a day. They did a traffic study 10 years ago, and it saw 10,000 cars a day,” said Jackson.

Many neighbors feed the ducks that gather along the shores of Lake Parker, because of this they consider the shoreline a baited area.

“Hunters should not shoot in a place where there are a bunch of people that feed the birds. That’s baited and that’s not sportsman like at all,” Jackson said.

Kalee Thompson called 911 after hearing multiple gunshots, not knowing that hunting was allowed on the lake.

“It was really, really close, and it made me really nervous, especially with all of the children that we have,” Thompson said.

Duck hunters are within their rights.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, hunting is legal on any state waters that have public access, such as Lake Parker.

An influx of development has left fewer rural areas for people to hunt in.

“I recognize that this is an important pastime for many Americans, and it should be something that’s preserved, provided it’s done safely, of course,” Thompson said.