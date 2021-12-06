Watch
NewsPolk County

Actions

Residents at Life Care Center in Winter Haven evacuated due to gas leak in front of building

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
Covering-Polk-Generic.png
Posted at 10:07 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 10:07:45-05

The Winter Haven Fire Department helped evacuate residents along with staff at Life Care Center located at 1510 Cypress Gardens Blvd. in Winter Haven due to a gas leak.

At about 9:10 a.m. Monday, a work crew digging along the side of the road directly in front of the facility punctured a gas line, officials say. Winds coming from the lake were slowly directing the gas towards the facility.

No other residents in the area are impacted.

Cypress Gardens Blvd will be shut down in both directions until further notice, police say. Drivers should not attempt to utilize Cypress Gardens Blvd. from
Interlachen to Polk St.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season