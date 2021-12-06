Residents at Life Care Center in Winter Haven evacuated due to gas leak in front of building

The Winter Haven Fire Department helped evacuate residents along with staff at Life Care Center located at 1510 Cypress Gardens Blvd. in Winter Haven due to a gas leak.

At about 9:10 a.m. Monday, a work crew digging along the side of the road directly in front of the facility punctured a gas line, officials say. Winds coming from the lake were slowly directing the gas towards the facility.

No other residents in the area are impacted.

Cypress Gardens Blvd will be shut down in both directions until further notice, police say. Drivers should not attempt to utilize Cypress Gardens Blvd. from

Interlachen to Polk St.