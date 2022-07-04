Red, White & Kaboom kicks off Independence Day Celebration

LAKELAND, Fla. — July 3rd in the Tampa Bay area belongs to Red, White & Kaboom in Lakelend as hundreds of people celebrate Independence Day.

The annual celebration brings people of all ages together.

"I mean, to love on one another, and enjoy one another and to see kids! I mean the children! We saw the kids and said wow we haven’t seen kids in a long time! I thought kids forgot to be out and be kids!" The Smith family, attending the festivities, said.

From good food, to live music, for many people Red, White & Kaboom is a yearly tradition.

"It’s beautiful! We try to get down here every single year," Diane Marchione, said.

But its the colorful sky and the kaboom that has everyone on their toes.

"We love fireworks! So, we’re here to get out of the house and get some excitement! See something blow up and ah! We love fireworks. And I love to eat so we got all this food out here. And we love people too. People are great. People are nice. They’re smiling. Everybody is happy and everybody wants to hear some boom!" The Smith family added.

