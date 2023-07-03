Red, White & Kaboom brings all ages together to celebrate Independence Day

LAKELAND, Fla. — Red, White & Kaboom, one of Lakeland's most beloved events, is back.

The annual fireworks show brings hundreds of people together to celebrate Independence Day and is a yearly tradition for many people.

“The fireworks, the music, the whole thing combined, but I think the children when they put the smile on their face. I just love it,” said Susan Coker.

The festivities will start with a live concert, and then a dazzling firework display will feature 1,000 different effects.

Pyrotechnicians said the show took about 30 days to plan. They added the ten-minute show, which is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

“It’s going to be a good show. It echoes really well with the buildings around the lake. The water helps give you the 4-D effect. So, you're going to be able to see the lights in the air and then you’ll be able to see that reflection coming off the water as well,” said Joseph Atwell, lead pyrotechnician for Explosive Touch Enterprises.

There will be a variety of food trucks, so bring your appetite. The event is free, but everyone attending is encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item that will be donated to the non-profit Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE).

The event brings people of all ages to celebrate our nation's independence and for a good cause.

“I’m 70 and I still enjoy it. I don’t want to miss it. It’s the one time of year I get to come out and see families that are all together and it’s just fun,” said Coker.