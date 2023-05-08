RaceTrac clerk stabbed 9 times in 'random attack,' Davenport Police say

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Davenport Police say a RaceTrac clerk was stabbed nine times early Monday morning in an "unprovoked, random attack." The suspect is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Police said it happened at 4:40 a.m. at a RaceTrac on Highway 27 in Davenport. The victim, who is not being identified, is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive her injuries, police said.

According to police, the suspect, Marc Caseaf Tucker, 29, attacked the victim as she was preparing to stock more merchandise. Police said Tucker approached the victim from behind and repeatedly stabbed her in the back and side.

In the midst of the attack, police said the victim slipped and fell as she tried to run from Tucker. Police said Tucker stabbed her several more times in the chest as she continued to resist. Police said the victim was able to escape and Tucker ran from the store into a nearby wooded area.

Tucker was arrested without incident. He's charged with attempted first-degree murder.

“This was simply an unprovoked, random attack for no apparent reason other than the suspect, Marc Tucker, committing an evil act," Police Chief Steve Parker said in a press release. "The fact that the store clerk resisted and fought her attacker certainly facilitated her survival. We are praying for a quick recovery of the store clerk, and will do all we can to ensure Mr. Tucker is held accountable for his senseless actions.”

Police said there were other clerks in the store at the time of the attack but they didn't see it and only became aware when they heard the victim scream. Police said the other clerks immediately helped the victim and rendered aid until EMS arrived.

Police said Tucker is from Winter Haven but is currently homeless. Police said his previous arrests include domestic violence battery, assault, theft and resisting an officer.

Police said he was released from the Polk County Jail on April 11 after an arrest for trespassing. According to police, he was released from the state prison system in January 2023, where he served less than a year for multiple counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.