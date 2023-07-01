Promising trend seen in Florida's new school progress monitoring test results.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The results are in! The Florida Department of Education has released results from the 2022-2023 FAST testing.

This is the first year the state has done the progress monitoring model, as opposed to a standardized test at the end of the year.

“The significant gains made by our students this school year prove that progress monitoring is a success,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “Florida’s teachers were provided immediate feedback following each FAST administration and used that feedback to guide future instruction. I look forward to working with educators to build on these results as we establish a true annual comparison beginning next year.”

Success is like a puzzle; different pieces are all falling into place.

At Mathnasium, one piece of the puzzle is having so much fun the kids don't realize they're excelling at math.

"One of our main goals is just getting the math confidence up," Mathnasium Lakeland Center Director Maria Mattiacci.

There are multiple pieces of the puzzle; positive reinforcements, creativity, and a unique approach to teaching.

Meanwhile, the state rolled the dice with a new piece to the puzzle

Progress Monitoring replaced the FSA standardized test.

For the first time, students in the 2022-2023 school year took tests at the beginning, middle, and end of the school year.

Statewide, 14% of 3rd through 8th graders tested on or above grade level at the beginning of the year for math.

By the end of the year, it was 56%.

Our local districts all followed a similar trend. Hillsborough's growth in math went from 12% to 54%. In Pasco County, 14% to 55%.

Pasco County School District Director of Communication Melanie Snow Waxler says that improvement is improved compared to the covid learning gap we saw over the past few years.

"For kids to suddenly have to make that change, it shows a really strong sign of maturity and grasping not just the technology that we've had to change to with our modalities, but also with adaptation. I mean, kids. Kids are very adaptable and resilient," she said.

Most results can't be compared to previous data since it's a new approach.

But with other subjects, there is room to compare.

"One area is science, which it looks like there was about a 49% increase, and it was 44% in 2022," said Waxler.

There are other areas of concern: black, Hispanic, and economically disadvantaged students are still testing lower than other students.

Despite that, results show those students are on the up and up.

Here's how the Department of Education puts it into perspective:

Student Subgroup Success:



African American students increased performance throughout the year by:

34 percentage points in Grades 3-8 Mathematics 16 percentage points in Grades 3-10 ELA 5 percentage points in Grade 5 Science and 3 percentage points in Biology 1

Hispanic students increased performance throughout the year by:

42 percentage points in Grades 3-8 Mathematics 17 percentage points in Grades 3-10 ELA 2 percentage points in Grade 5 Science and 3 percentage points in Biology 1

Students from economically disadvantaged families increased performance throughout the year by:

39 percentage points in Grades 3-8 Mathematics 16 percentage points in Grades 3-10 ELA 4 percentage points in Grade 5 Science and 3 percentage points in Biology 1



With only 50. 60% of students at a proficient level, is it good enough?

"We're doing something. Right. Let's look at what we're doing. And let's continue enforcing that. Let's continue going in that path, so as a mother and now as someone working for the Pasco School District. I'm encouraged by that," Waxler said.

Still, when every piece of the puzzle comes together, you see the full picture.

"We even have parents that the student at the beginning of the year was just not doing well brought them to me," Mattiacci said. "These kids are like it's a mind change."