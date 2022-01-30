Polk Sheriff: One dead with several in critical condition after shootout Sunday

WINTER HAVEN, Fla — The Polk County sheriff says a 20-year-old man died after being shot eight times with several others in critical condition.

The sheriff said in the press conference that early Sunday around 1:13 a.m. a group of young men left a bowling alley in a silver Toyota Camry. The driver was 26 while the others in the car were a 20-year-old passenger and two 17-year-olds.

They went toward Martin Luther King Boulevard when a dark car pulled up that had been following the Camry.

The dark car had at least two men that shot into the Camry. The cars then shot back and forth while still driving. The shootout was seen by friends of the people in the Camry. They found the 20-year-old passenger dead. He was shot eight times. The 26-year-old was shot 8 times. One 17-year-old was shot twice and the other 17-year-old was shot seven or eight times.

The dead 20-year-old had two guns on him. Sheriff Grady says dozens of shots were fired, but they are still counting and can't estimate the total yet. Deputies know of at least four guns. Other evidence found includes marijuana and cash.

The two others from the Camry are at the hospital in critical condition. One man from the dark car was found at another hospital. They are all in custody but no charges have yet been filed.

Now deputies are looking for the dark-colored sedan and are asking for the communities help. The sheriff said the dark-colored sedan will have several gun holes and some damage to the vehicle.

The sheriff said this wasn't a random shooting and the community is safe. Detectives are still investigating and would take any help from the public with tips or videos of the scene.

"Kids aren't supposed to kill kids"- Sheriff Judd

Watch the full conference below: