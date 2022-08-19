LIVE: Polk Sheriff details largest wiretap investigation in county history

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to provide details on the largest wiretap investigation in the county's history on Friday morning.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. Watch live below.

In a press release, the sheriff's office said the investigation focused on a drug trafficking operation.

PCSO said illegal narcotics were smuggled from Mexico to Los Angeles, then Memphis, then Orlando, and then, by ground, to Polk County. PCSO said the operation used domestic airlines to transport the drugs from LA to Memphis and then the Orlando airport.

In addition to seizing a large number of drugs during the investigation, PCSO said it also seized 49 firearms.

PCSO said the press conference will include representatives from several partnering agencies, including HSI, FDLE, US Border Patrol, State Attorney Brian Haas, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, and the Winter Haven Police Department