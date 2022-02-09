Polk Schools to review 16 books deemed illegal by stakeholder group, superintendent says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Schools Superintendent Frederick Heid issued a statement on Tuesday addressing recent reports about 16 books removed from school libraries.

Heid said the books, listed below, were deemed "offensive" by a stakeholder group, County Citizens Defending Freedom (CCDF), and that the group also felt the books violated two specific laws, Florida Statutes 847.012 and 847.00.

Heid said the claim of a legal violation is what led him to temporarily pause the distribution of the books so they can be reviewed.

"Almost Perfect" by Brian Katcher "Beloved" by Toni Morrison "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison "Drama" by Raina Telgemeier "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" by Jonathan Foer "George" by Alex Gino "I am Jazz" by Jessica Herthel & Jazz Jennings "It’s Perfectly Normal" by Robbie Harris "The Kite Runner" by Khaled Hosseini "More Happy Than Not" by Adam Silvera "Nineteen Minutes" by Jodi Picoult "Real Live Boyfriends" by E. Lockhart "Thirteen Reasons Why" by Jay Asher "Tricks" by Ellen Hopkins "Two Boys Kissing" by David Levithan "The Vincent Boys" by Abbi Glines

Heid said the district is organizing committees to serve as a review panel for the books. Parents who wish to serve on the committees can apply online, as well as high schools students but they will need a parent waiver.

In several comments on the Facebook post with Heid's statement, the district said the review process is an established one that is followed when books are challenged. The district said this particular situation is different because of the allegation that the district is violating state law.

Read his full statement below.