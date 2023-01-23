Polk Schools launches teacher-led tutoring program through new partnership

Polk County Schools is launching a teacher-led tutoring program through a new partnership with Varsity Tutors.

The district said the program is a first-of-its-kind and allows Polk educators to schedule online, face-to-face personalized tutoring for students. The new program will be available across 43 schools in Polk County.

Other features of the program include:



On-demand homework help

Study support

Help reviewing drafts of essays and papers

Services in English and Spanish across all grades and academic levels

There are 40,000 students across the district, a press release said.

"This program was designed to serve as an extension of our teachers, providing each classroom with resources that work hand-in-hand with the educators of our district,” said Superintendent Frederick Heid. “Our students and teachers need additional support, and by enabling our school communities to work directly with tutors in this way, we’re ensuring that every student has the tools they need to succeed while offering teachers an unparalleled support system.”

