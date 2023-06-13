Polk school board postpones LGBTQ pride proclamation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Public Schools’ LGBTQ Pride Month proclamation has been postponed this year.

Every year the school board usually issues a Pride Month proclamation in June.

“The Polk Pride organization did submit a proclamation for this month’s board meeting,” district spokesman Kyle Kennedy told ABC Action News in a statement.

Kennedy said currently, the Polk County School Board does not vote on proclamations, and there is not a clear process in place to approve proclamations that go before the board.

Superintendent Frederick Heid is recommending that the Pride Month proclamation be postponed until the board creates a formal process so that they are “equitable and consistent” in how they review proclamations submitted by the community.

Kerri McCoy, vice president of Polk Pride, said the superintendent told her the proclamation would be approved in October during LGBTQ History Month.

“He is wanting to do this in October, where more students can attend. I understand that; I think it’s great if more kids can attend this. Running an LGBTQ youth group, a lot of my kids are currently on vacation,” McCoy said.

Last week the Polk County Commission declined to issue a proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month, ending a five-year tradition.

Members of the LGBTQ community and members of Citizens Defending Freedom both attended Tuesday’s school board meeting, where they spoke during public comment.