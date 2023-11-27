Polk group with 10,000 neighbors helping neighbors is seeking Christmas donations

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Three years ago, when the pandemic left so many people in need, Anchors in the Stormwas created to connect people needing help with people able to help.

"We started with 25 members, and I just knew in my heart that there were a lot of people in the world that would be willing to help,” said Tracey Dannemiller, creator of Anchors in the Storm.

The group now has more than 10,000 members of neighbors helping neighbors who fell on hard times. The group helped get a mother of eight Crystal Velez through her toughest storm.

"I was actually separating from my husband, and they had told me to get on the site to get some stuff to move out," Velez said.

The group donated beds and furniture to Valez. Monday, she came to pick up a Christmas tree and train set.

"We're struggling a lot, but we're able to at least get a Christmas tree up for the kids and get a train set so they can have under and enjoy especially my little ones," Velez said.

Currently, Anchors in the Storm has given away 75 Christmas trees and is looking to help more families in need of a helping hand this holiday.

They are accepting new unwrapped gifts for newborns through teens. Donations can be dropped off Mondays and Tuesdays 9 a.m. -12 p.m., at their storage unit located at 1075 W Pipkin Rd in Lakeland.

"We're very small, but the caliber of what we're able to do as a community together is just amazing, and it's heartwarming to see, especially this time of year,” said Dannemiller.