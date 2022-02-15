Polk couple met Valentine's Day, marry one year later at group Valentine's wedding

BARTOW, Fla. — On this Valentine’s Day, couples around the Tampa Bay area are making life-long commitments to each other.

One Polk County couple found love at an unlikely time and tied the knot this day of love. She was a widow and he was married once before, 68-year-old Darylena Maye and 72-year-old Wade Maye weren’t looking for love.

“No. Absolutely not. Wasn’t seriously in the realm of imagination,” said Wade Maye.

After some convincing from their mutual friends; they agreed to go on a dinner date on Valentine’s Day 2021. Little did they know, cupid was hard at work.

“Do you believe in chemistry? I mean it was just... within weeks we knew we had something,” said Wade.

Within the first two weeks, he knew Darylena was the one and he proposed to her four months ago.

Monday, Valentines' Day, was a year from the day they first met. The sweethearts exchanged vows in downtown Bartow with 14 other couples on this day of love.

“Absolute joy. Absolute joy,” said Darylena.

"I’m as nervous as an 18-year-old,” Wade added.

The lovebirds have plans to cross some things off their bucket list and make memories with their forever valentine.

“Do you know how easy this is for me not to forget an anniversary?” Wade said. “He has no excuses now,” said Darylena.

