Polk County voters head to polls to decide commission seats

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Voters across Polk County cast ballots Tuesday.

Residents in Lakeland, Winter Haven, Auburndale, and Fort Meade are choosing their next city commissioners.

Long-time Lakeland resident Jean Pride makes it her duty to weigh in at the polls every election, and her fur baby Spencer tags along.

“It’s my obligation as a citizen to always vote. Whether it’s low turnout or not, I’m always here,” said Pride.

Polk County Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards said typically, local elections have low voter turnout. However, she believes more residents are understanding just how important these elections are.

“People are realizing that their city commission affects so much of their daily life that they just don’t think about. Their local tax rate, their roads, their utility bills, and so many other things, and I'm hoping people are becoming more aware of that,” Edwards said

City commission races are non-partisan. Once elected, commissioners will set policy for the municipal government.

Some residents who cast their ballot on Tuesday said increasing affordable housing is a big concern for them. One mother is voting for candidates who are focusing on education.

“I have a five-year-old, so obviously education is important to me, maintaining a safe place for her,” said Shelby Buchanan.

Another voter said candidates with public safety as their top priority got his vote.

“The guys who were more about doing things for local law enforcement and things that actually matter to a community. Those are the people that got my vote,” Brett Bass said.

Transportation and congestion is what Pride would like to see city commissioners tackle.

“Traffic improvement on Florida Avenue, mostly. In the mornings, when I go run errands, it’s bumper to bumper coming into town for as far as you can see,” Pride said.

Individuals elected to the Lakeland City Commission will serve a four-year term.

