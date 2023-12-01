Polk County Toys for Tots needs donations, volunteers as more families ask for help

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Mercedes Sankey's baby girl, Serenity, is celebrating her first Christmas this year.

"She’s a very happy baby, so she’s going to be excited,” said Sankey.

The young mom is picking up free gifts from Toys for Tots, which will allow her to focus on paying her bills.

"Food, bills, rent, everything is high. I really think that this was very sweet for them to do this,” Sankey said.

Thousands of families that can’t afford gifts are depending on Polk County Toys for Tots. As the area experiences a population boom, organizers are expecting even more families to turn to the nonprofit for gifts this holiday season.

“You look at the influx of people and then also the economy. This is what’s going to happen. We’ve seen the last two to three years our numbers every year increasing and increasing,” said Angela Davis, Polk County Toys for Tots coordinator.

Polk County Toys for Tots was previously recognized by the U.S. Marine Corps for giving out the most toys nationwide.

Davis told ABC Action News that currently 15,000 children are on the list to receive toys this year; however, donations are dangerously low.

“We’re lacking a lot, I need stuff for infants. I need stuff for the older boys and girls especially. If you go around here and look at our tables, they are bare right now,” she said.

Toys for Tots is asking you to donate new, unwrapped toys, as well as monetary donations. There are drop-off locations throughout Polk County.

The need for volunteers is also dire.

“If you like to shop, come in because that’s what you’re going to do. You're going to take that child’s wish list, and you're going to walk up and down these aisles, and you’re going to help make sure and facilitate that child has a Christmas,” said Davis.

Distribution ends Dec. 15 you can sign up to volunteer here.