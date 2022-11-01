Polk County Toys for Tots expecting greater need due to inflation

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Polk County Toys for Tots is making sure less fortunate children will get a new toy this holiday.

Over the next few weeks, you will find Maria Radford shopping inside the Polk County Toys for Tots warehouse. The teacher has been volunteering for the past five years.

“It’s what Christmas is all about. Giving back, right?” Radford said.

She said it is a heartwarming feeling to fulfill the Christmas lists of children whose families can’t afford gifts.

“Children perhaps who wouldn’t have a Christmas without Toys for Tots. So, it’s just the best feeling in the world. You think you’re giving, but you get so much more,” Radford said.

With the help of volunteers like Radford, the non-profit, community-based program distributed more than 50,800 toys to deserving children last Christmas and was recognized by the U.S. Marine Corps for giving out the most toys nationwide.

The interim coordinator said they are still actively looking for more volunteers.

“Toys for Tots would not exist in Polk County if it wasn’t for the volunteers, and we have a good core group here. They've been doing this for several years,” Angela Davis said. “They're absolutely fabulous, but the need for help is actually here in the warehouse. To make sure we can fill these orders and get these orders out to the kids.”

As inflation continues, the group is expecting more families to turn to them for gifts this year.

Toys for Tots is asking you to donate new, unwrapped toys, as well as monetary donations, to ensure that every child receives a gift.

“Every child deserves a Christmas, and if it wasn’t for the volunteers and this community, and I want to say in the four years I've been involved, Polk County pulls together and makes this happen for the families in need,” Davis said.

New this year, Polk County Toys for Tots is doing all of their distribution at their warehouse in Auburndale. Families have until November 15 to fill out an application to receive toys.