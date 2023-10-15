Polk County Sheriff's Office search for attempted murder suspect in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect involved in an attempted murder investigation on Sunday morning.

On Oct. 15, around 2:15 a.m., deputies responded to the offramp of US Hwy 27 from I-4 in Davenport. There, they located an adult man who had been shot while exiting the interstate.

Deputies found the victim near his white Dodge truck with a gunshot injury. He was taken to the hospital.

According to PCSO, officials believe he was shot by someone in another vehicle who fled the scene.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information to contact them or Heartland CrimeStoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).