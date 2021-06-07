Polk County Sheriff's Office investigates Poinciana double murder-suicide

POINCIANA, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating three deaths in Poinciana after an early morning double murder-suicide on Sunday.

According to a press release, the sheriff's office got several 911 calls around 4:30 a.m. about a shooting on Divot Lane.

The sheriff's office says first responders found 34-year-old Jesus Nunez dead on a walkway in front of the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Inside the home 36-year-old Yunieki Luis and 38-year-old Stephanie Ruiz were also found dead.

According to the release, Nunez and Ruiz were in a relationship for 14 years and shared four children. The sheriff's office says on Saturday family members and friends came to their home on Divot Lane. The family and friends told authorities Nunez drank alcohol and used cocaine throughout the day and became increasingly angry into the late evening.

The family and friends also told detectives that the Nunez was very controlling and suspicious about his relationship with Ruiz, according to the press release.

Early on Sunday morning, authorities say a woman inside the home woke up to the sound of gunfire. She ran out of a bedroom and saw Nunez screaming at Luis and shooting him in the living room, the press release says.

According to the release, the woman ran back into the room and called 911 then got her three children and left. The sheriff's office says there were seven total children in the home that ran when the shooting started.

Authorities say after Nunez shot Luis, he broke down the door to the bedroom where Ruiz was and fatally shot her. The sheriff's office says the evidence shows he then went outside and shot himself.

The sheriff's office says autopsies will determine the exact cause of death.

"When you combine excessive amounts of alcohol, illegal drugs, and an explosive jealous temper, murder can occur. In addition, there are seven children and other family members whose lives will never be the same. None of this should have ever happened. Please keep these families in your prayers," Sheriff Grady Judd said.