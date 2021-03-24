Polk County Schools warns parents of potential data breach

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County school leaders are alerting parents of a potential data breach that may affect their children.

In a statement on the school's Facebook page, they said, "Polk County Public Schools has learned that some parents have received a letter from a company called PCS Revenue Control Systems, Inc.

This letter states that their child’s name, student identification number and date of birth were potentially exposed to unauthorized access during a data breach in December 2019."

Polk County schools contracted with PCS Revenue Control Systems, Inc. to help with free and reduced lunch school meal programs.

PCS Revenue Control Systems Inc., is a provider of food, nutrition and other technology products and services serving educational institutions throughout the United States.

The school cut ties with the organization in the 2017-2018 school year because "we no longer need to collect information for free or reduced-price meals. We participate in a federal program that provides free meals to all students at our schools."

PCS Revenue Control Systems, Inc. released a statement about the potential breach.

"In December 2019, PCS identified potential unauthorized access to some of its data. PCS immediately acted to secure its network and third-party forensics experts were engaged to investigate the situation. It was determined that there was access to a server that included files and records related to certain school lunch and meal programs. As part of the investigation, PCS learned that an email account on the PCS network was also improperly accessed."

Potentially accessible information included student names and student ID numbers and, in a subset of cases, Social Security Numbers and dates of birth.

The company has sent letters to parents whose child's personal information may have been compromised.

The company is working with authorities to determine the cause of the potential breach.

Polk County school leaders have asked the company how many students they think may have been affected.

PCS is offering free identity monitoring. For more information call 1-855-761-1064.