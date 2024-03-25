Polk County Schools to have town hall meetings over school start time changes

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Across Florida, school districts are working to figure out how to change school start times to be in compliance with a new state law.

House Bill 733 mandates that school can’t start any earlier than 8 a.m. for middle schoolers and no earlier than 8:30 a.m. for high schoolers.

Lawmakers who pushed this bill to pass said the main purpose of the change was to make sure students got enough sleep.

While this doesn’t go into effect until 2026, many districts have to prepare for the transition now.

Some are even implementing changes early.

School officials believe this will likely impact elementary students, too, and school bus schedules.

That’s why Polk County Schools is partnering with the District Advisory Council, a volunteer-based group, to host a series of town hall meetings with a panel of experts to get community input and share important information regarding the district’s plans.

