Polk County Schools, teachers union reach agreement on historic salary raises

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Educators in Polk County are getting a historic raise after eight months of bargaining between the school district and teachers union.

For teachers like Nadia Hernandez, being able to cover the rising cost of living in Polk County has not been easy.

“With the increase in everything, a lot of us, including myself, were struggling to make ends meet. We had to rely on credit cards to be able to buy food, pay some bills, and not be in the negative in our bank accounts,” Hernandez said.

Polk County Public Schools offers teachers a starting pay of $47,500.

Teachers have left the county to work in higher paying surrounding counties, leaving the district to rely heavily on substitutes.

“What those substitutes are required to do does not equate to what a teacher does on a daily basis. So we have to supplement a lot of that support,” said Hernandez.

Polk County Public Schools and the teachers’ union Polk Education Association (PEA) have reached a tentative agreement that could give school employees a raise ranging from 4.5% to 7%. The agreement includes a $25 million pay package.

“Which is historic. I don't think our district has ever had a package this high for the 9,000 people that we represent,” said Stephanie Yocum, president of PEA.

Under the tentative agreement, teachers will see an increase between $1,200 and $3,900. Paraprofessionals and secretaries will have raises of $500 to $2,400.

Yocum said it aims to address salary compression, where some seasoned teachers were not making much more than new ones.

"Our veteran teachers are not making the same as our beginning year teachers now. As you’re in this profession you have room to grow and move down the schedules now,” said Yocum.

The district also agreed to give teachers 30 consecutive minutes for lunch starting next school year. Under the current contract, some teachers only get 18 minutes for a lunch break. Additionally, teachers will get at least 330 more minutes a year in planning time.

How the district will cover the funding for the employee raises is still being ironed out.

“We’re going to have to go out for a millage referendum if we’re going to truly be competitive in the Bay area,” Yocum said.

The pay package now needs to be voted on by union members and approved by the school board.