Polk County Schools: Cleanup continues; undetermined if classes will resume Monday

Rebecca Petit
Posted at 1:26 PM, Sep 30, 2022
POLK COUNTY, Fla.  — Polk County Schools said cleanup and recovery efforts are underway across the county, but at this time, Superintendent Fred Heid said he's unable to decide if classes with resume on Monday.

Heid said as of Thursday, 77 of the district's schools are without power. If that power is restored by Friday or Saturday, Heid said classes might be able to resume Monday if the district can address "critical areas of operation."

Those include:

  • Ensuring schools can prepare food safely with necessary refrigeration, sanitation, and water service
  • Completing post-storm cleanup of our campuses
  • Having enough staff available to resume school operations

"We know that closing schools has a huge impact on the plans and lives of our students and employees, as well as their families. Reopening schools is an essential part of the recovery effort," Heid said in a press release.

The district said it's working as quickly as possible to get schools open and advised parents to look for regular updates via email, automated calls, PCPS' website and its social media accounts.

