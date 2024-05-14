Polk County school bus cameras will now capture drivers illegally passing stopped buses

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County students will now have an added safety measure on their school buses.

Students who ride to school on a bus know all too well that some drivers will speed past school buses, even though it is stopped with its stop arm extended.

“I remember one time we stopped, and the kid was going to start crossing the street and driver just passed the school bus and kept on going,” said Glorianna Ruiz.

Ruiz, 16, began riding the school bus in middle school. She said safety for herself and other students getting on and off the school bus is a real concern.

“Before the bus driver even opened the door we had to sit there for a good two minutes, before she even opened them. It’s not just our parents that are worried but our bus drivers too,” said Ruiz. “They don't want to be held responsible or witness something as detrimental as watching one of your students get hit.”

In April 2023, Polk County Public Schools counted 1,039 drivers illegally passing school buses in just one day. Parents said that number is alarming.

“You just don't do that, I don't understand. I didn’t know so many people were. I'm very shocked,” said Caroline Collado.

Polk County Public Schools’ leaders want to change this reckless and dangerous driving behavior.

The district is partnering with Verra Mobility to equip all of its school buses with stop-arm cameras. The camera works similar to a red light camera.

“So when the stop arm is deployed a camera will record the vehicle illegally passing stop arm on the school bus and then the information is sent to our Verra processing center,” said Matthew Reich, sales executive with Verra Mobility.

The video evidence is then sent to local law enforcement for verification, and they will send violators a citation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law last year that allows school districts to use cameras to capture drivers who illegally pass school buses.

Studies show the cameras help to better protect students on their commute. “Our technology has been proven to reduce repeat offenders by 98%,” Reich said.

The district’s more than 500 school buses will have stop-arm cameras installed in time for next school year.