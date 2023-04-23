Polk County Police looking for driver that killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist on Saturday evening at the intersection of Winter Lake Road (State Road 540) and Thornhill Road near Winter Haven.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was riding his bicycle south on Thornhill Road and entered the intersection at a red light.

A witness reported almost hitting the bicyclist, but another vehicle did and left the scene.

The fleeing vehicle was described as a gray or dark-colored sedan driving east on Winter Lake Road.

The victim was unresponsive when police arrived and transported him to a local hospital, where he passed due to his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed at this time.

PCSO detectives say that the suspect's vehicle should have some front-end damage and possibly side window damage.

If anyone has any information about the crash or the vehicle involved, contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.

Tips can also be made anonymously to Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).