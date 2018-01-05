WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - UPDATE: State Attorney, Brian Haas, dropped the Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Charge against Lawrence Hebbe on July 31, 2017. It was filed with the Polk County Clerk of Court on August 23, 2017.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Polk County man was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly threatening a woman who was trying to catch her loose dog.

Elizabeth Albelo was trying to catch her dog after it got away from her in a Clermont parking lot. Lawrence Hebbe was taking his trash out when the dog approached him, according to the police report.

Hebbe stated that the dog approached him in an "unfriendly manner."

He reportedly pulled out a grey knife with a four-inch blade and threatened he would kill Albelo and her dog if she didn't come get him.

According to the police report, Hebbe told Albelo that if she did not get her dog, "your dog is going to get it."

Two witnesses say they only saw the dog acting crazy, charging and barking at Hebbe and that Albelo was not able to get her dog under control. According to the police report, the witnesses did not see a knife but they heard him say to Albelo that he would kill the dog. They were too far away to hear anything else that was said.

Albelo claims Hebbe threatened her with the knife and was only 10 feet away from her and had the ability to carry out the threat.

Hebbe was taken into custody to Polk County Jail without incident on a count of aggravated assault.