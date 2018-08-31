Polk County jury awards former student $125K after coach twisted his nipple

BARTOW, Fla. — A former Polk County student and football player won a lawsuit against the school board, claiming physical abuse from a football coach who deliberately grabbed and strenuously twisted his nipple.

According to a lawsuit filed in 2013, Devarus Robinson sued the school board, claiming physical abuse from the coach back in 2011.

Robinson says that on or about September 23, 2011, the Kathleen High School football coach, Irving Strickland, deliberately grabbed and strenuously twisted his nipple. He was a football player at the school at the time.

Robinson claims this alleged abuse caused permanent damage to his nipple by enlarging it. On several different occasions, Robinson also slapped him as well as verbally harassed him.

The jury sided with Robinson, awarding him $125,000 in damages.

To read the original court filing, click here.