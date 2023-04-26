Polk County issues mosquito-borne illness advisory after horses die

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County officials are asking people to take precautions after two horses die from a mosquito-transmitted illness.

In the Polk County Mosquito Control ID lab, work is being done to protect the public from mosquito-borne diseases.

“We collect mosquitoes, bring them back, and we identify them. That can also tell us where potential disease vectors are active and give us an idea of where we need to go treat,” said Dr. Jackson Mosley, Entomologist and Polk County Mosquito Control interim manager.

Currently, the Polk County Mosquito Control team is on the lookout for mosquitoes carrying Eastern Equine Encephalitis after two horses died from the virus. The horses reportedly did not have EEE vaccinations.

“A virus that’s maintained by mosquito and wild birds,” said Mosley.

The Mosquito Control unit is spraying insecticides over northern Polk County, where the horses were infected with EEE. There are also dozens of mosquito trap sites around the county, including chickens that are tested for the disease.

“If they tested positive for antibodies, that means that in that place, the mosquitoes are infected with the virus. Immediately we have to get in action and send the trucks to spray or the helicopter,” said Hugo Ortiz, Arbovirus Specialist.

Mosley said EEE transmission cycle involves wild birds and specific mosquitoes. Humans and horses are not part of the transmission cycle. However, if infected, they can become seriously ill.

“Eliminate breeding sites around your home. That means don’t let containers accumulate water. Whether it’s toys, kiddie pools, buckets, make sure that stuff is dumped out,” said Mosley.

He also advises using repellent or mosquito netting to avoid being bitten.