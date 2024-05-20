Polk County is experiencing a water supply challenge as irrigation demands double

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Spring can be a difficult time for irrigation water levels in Central Florida.

“My grass is usually green as a football field, that it looks like artificial turf. Now it has dry spots,” said Kirk Vandervall.

Vandervall said his lawn has been brown for a couple of months, and he’s had to get creative to keep his plants hydrated.

“I have a bucket that I fill with water, and I set my plants in it and let them absorb that water. Then I let the water drain back in, then I put them out here,” Vandervall said.

According to Polk County Utilities Division, irrigation demands nearly doubled during April and May, but many residents are not getting the level of water pressure they’re used to.

Hotter weather, little rainfall, and the boom in population have left the county’s irrigation water delivery systems and water supplies strained.

“It’s not uncommon for us to add 100 homes each month. That's 100 new lawns that we have to irrigate,” said Tamara Richardson, Polk County Utilities Director.

Residents can take various actions during this seasonal supply challenge, including changing the time their irrigation system is activated.

“Most people’s irrigation timers come on at 2 a.m. So, you can try changing that to maybe 10 p.m. or maybe 4 a.m.,” said Richardson.

Polk County Utilities also suggests hand watering dry spots in your lawn instead of using an irrigation system and planting a Florida-friendly landscape.

Richardson said irrigation makes up half of the water Polk County Utilities supplies to residents. As the county’s water becomes increasingly scarce, the focus is on ensuring a sustainable water supply for the future.

“I always encourage anybody do what they can do to minimize how much irrigation water they use. Not only are they going to be helping their own pocketbooks but also helping the environment and water supply for future generations,” said Richardson.

If you are interested in learning more about Florida-friendly landscaping contact the Polk County Utilities Division.