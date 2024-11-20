Polk County gang members indicted for stealing $2 million through check fraud

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida gang responsible for stealing millions of dollars through a massive check fraud scheme has been dismantled.

More than 20 people have been arrested and indicted in relation to bank fraud conspiracy.

The case started in 2022 when Polk County deputies arrested three members of a violent gang, Tyler Jacob, Jaquavious Green and Daquan Carey. They found tools of a check fraud operation in their possession, including financial statements and identification cards.

“We found a printer, blank checks, we saw where 40 businesses had been victimized, eight individuals and debit cards,” said Grady Judd, Polk County Sheriff.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office and FBI investigation uncovered that over the course of two years, 26 banks and more than 200 individuals and businesses, including insurance companies, law firms, construction companies, tile companies, auto shop businesses, public school districts, colleges, and state agencies, were defrauded.

“Polk County deputies also determined that the personal information written on the notebook paper was stolen. It belonged to dead people, people who lived in assisted living facilities and individuals who are mentally incompetent,” said Roger Handberg, United States Attorney.

The suspects altered stolen checks using check writing software and searched online databases for banking information for businesses. They then deposited the fraudulent checks at dozens of banks and credit unions throughout Florida, including Winter Haven, Auburndale, Riverview, Kissimmee, Lakeland, Tampa, and Miami.

“The conspirators would attempt to quickly withdraw the proceeds from those fraudulent checks as soon as they were available. Jacob was the leader of this conspiracy, and he recruited many other conspirators,” Handberg said.

According to investigators, $50,000 in fraudulent checks were deposited a week. Approximately $2 million in stolen funds have been identified.

The operation's leader, Jacob, pleaded guilty to bank fraud, identity theft, and a slew of federal charges. Green and Daquan Carey also pleaded guilty to federal offenses. A federal grand jury has indicted their 19 co-conspirators.

“Gang members who are tech savvy who know how to navigate the dark web to learn fraud schemes that can provide them with the money they want, but with less risk. We are here to send a message to criminals who think they can hide behind a keyboard. Law enforcement is equally innovated and skilled,” said Matthew Fodor, FBI special agent in charge.