Polk County Fire Rescue offers 10K sign-on bonus for potential candidates

Additional incentives will also be included
Posted at 9:20 AM, Aug 11, 2023
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) announced they are now offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus for qualified applicants.

The offer, which they said extends to single-cert paramedics and firefighter/paramedics, includes other incentives, such as:

  • Firefighter/paramedics from a “career” fire department (lateral transfers) with at least two years of experience are not required to complete a Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT).
  • Every year of experience equates to one step in advancement up to Step 5.
  • Additional pay steps will also be provided to:
    • U.S. military veterans who have been honorably discharged
    • Applicants with a two or four-year college degree
    • Special Ops “Technicians” (Collapse, HazMat, Trench and VMR)

Applicants must be nationally registered or have completed their State of Florida equivalency certification requirements, certified in Florida as a paramedic and firefighter/paramedics must possess a Florida Firefighter Bureau of Fire Standards Certificate of Compliance to qualify for the bonus.
PCFR said a two-year wage and benefit agreement with the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Union 3531. They added they're working to recruit a diverse pool of candidates.

Those interested in applying for a position should contact Recruiter Betzi LaCounte at BetziLaCounte@polk-county.net or (863) 519-7350.

