Polk County Fire Rescue now able to instantly treat pediatric traumatic brain injury

POLK COUNTY, fla. — Polk County Fire Rescue has a new approach to addressing and treating traumatic brain injuries in children. The life-saving kit is critical when every minute counts.

In the last two years, first responders have treated 20 children in Polk County who have had a traumatic brain injury, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

“We are seeing lots of golf cart injuries lately. Kids riding in golf carts in communities and ATVs. It’s become a prevalent problem in our community,” said Dr. Donald Plumley, Pediatric Trauma Director at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Timely recognition and response are important in treating a traumatic brain injury. However, a pediatric patient would typically have to be transported to a hospital before being treated hours later.

“Just like a heart attack or a stroke, we start treating these in the field. Why shouldn’t we start treating our children in the field?” Plumley said.

Now, first responders will. Polk County Fire Rescue is teaming up with Tampa General Hospital and Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children to provide first responders with traumatic brain injury kits inside every ambulance.

These kits now allow paramedics to immediately administer medications to children after they are injured.

“A medication that helps prevent seizures because of the brain injury the other medication is to take the swelling down for the brain. Our crews have been well trained on this with Arnold Palmer and Tampa General about administering the medications,” said Dr. Paul Banerjee, Polk County Fire Rescue Medical Director.

A person with a severe brain injury may have long-term problems affecting things such as memory, learning, coordination, speech, hearing or vision.

Doctors said giving first responders the tools to treat children minutes after a severe traumatic brain injury will play a key role in improving their chances of survival and quality of life.

“We want them to survive, but I want them to survive and go back to school and soccer and basketball and do the kids things do,” said Plumley.

Paramedics have gone through a four-hour training in order to administer the treatment.