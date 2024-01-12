Polk County Fire battalion chief terminated following pay dispute, union appealing

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County Fire Rescue battalion chief was fired, accused of insubordination and untruthfulness regarding pay for his crew's recent disaster relief deployment.

ABC Action News obtained the investigative report by Polk County Fire Rescue.

It revealed Battalion Chief Charles True reportedly did not follow orders and failed to ensure crews followed orders while deployed to Levy County with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in August 2023 following Hurricane Idalia.

The report said True was ordered to split crew members into 12-hour shifts. However, crews told investigators there was so much work to be done, so crews worked 24-hour shifts instead.

Each member was reportedly on duty for the entire time they were deployed on Aug. 30 until returning on Sept. 8, according to the report. This cost Polk County about $60,000.

Battalion Chief True was terminated on Jan. 5 for failure to supervise, compliance with orders and insubordination, and untruthfulness.

According to the battalion chief, he was told to document the hours worked, and the crews would be paid for what they worked.

Battalion Chief True served the department since 2006. ABC Action News also obtained True's personnel file, in it, he is called a "respected team leader."

The Polk County Professional Firefighters – IAFF Local 3531 is appealing True’s termination.

“Polk County Professional Firefighters is actively appealing the unjust termination of Battalion Chief True. By all measures, he was an outstanding employee and leader of Polk County Fire Rescue. We will continue to aggressively defend our members rights and appreciate the support from the community which we serve,” said union President Lee Stringer.

Battalion Chief True told ABC Action News he appreciates the support he has received but can not comment further at the advice of his attorney.

County leaders declined to comment pending the appeal.