Polk County Emergency Management says there's no quick fix after Hurricane Ian flooded communities

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian sent waves across the bay area, and some local communities were flooded. We went into some of the harder-hit areas and asked county officials about improvements.

They told us that preventative flooding is not easy and requires community effort.

“We're here at east Bartow, which has a history of flooding, unfortunately, due to the peace river right behind us," Paul Womble, Director of Emergency Management for Polk County, said.

After a wet couple of weeks before Ian, some Bartow communities were flooded when the storm hit. Womble said the flooding lasted for several weeks.

“This area where we're standing now, after Hurricane Ian, was underwater. The houses behind us had several feet of water in them.”

We were there when first responders rescued people from rising waters. Now, as we head into yet another hurricane season, Womble said for communities like East Bartow, there is no quick fix for next time.

"One option for flooding is to elevate a home, right? Well, that's just not something you can come in and lift the house up, and you can do that in a week. There's permitting and all the things that go along with those type of capital projects. Funding is always an issue. A lot of people say, well, let's just not build where it floods. Well, if you live in those areas, and that's your home?" Womble explained.

He said flooding is one of the many hazards Central Florida faces, adding the city, county, and state can make improvements like adding more pumps, but homeowners must know their risk and do their part.

"I get asked that a lot, especially now. Hey, Paul, what are they thinking for the season? My answer is always the same. It only takes one. It only takes one hurricane, or one flood, or one disaster, and whether that affects one property, or hundreds or thousands, everybody has to be ready and should have a plan," Womble said.