1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Polk County

Posted at 6:17 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 07:21:47-04

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is set to provide more information Friday morning on a deputy-involved shooting that left one person dead in Frostproof.

The sheriff's office has released minimal details on the shooting ahead of the 8:30 a.m. press conference.

According to a press release, the shooting happened at T.S. Wilson Road at South Scenic Hwy (US 17). Authorities did not say what time the shooting took place.

The sheriff's office said the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer-Involved Deadly Incident Task Force has been activated to investigate the shooting.

