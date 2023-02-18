Polk County deputy arrested for DUI

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Around 3:12 a.m. Saturday, February 18, Bartow Police responded to a single-vehicle crash off Highway 60 near Main Street in Bartow.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), James Peach, 29, of Polk County, was driving westbound on Highway 60 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a tree on the shoulder of the road.

PCSO said Peach was driving his personal vehicle.

Officers found that Peach appeared intoxicated and arrested him on charges of DUI.

Peach was arrested and taken to the PCSO Processing Center, where his blood alcohol level was found to be.153 (over the legal limit of .08).

Peach was employed as a jail deputy in April 2019 and promoted to deputy sheriff in September of 2022.

According to PCSO, Peach resigned during the booking process and was later released after posting a $500 bond.