Polk County deputies open fire as suspect crashed her car into patrol car

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County deputies fired multiple shots at a woman who the sheriff's office said rammed their car before driving away from the scene.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the incident started when a woman, later identified as Carina Holder, 27, of Davenport, allegedly tried to use a stolen credit card at Max Pay Pawn Shop.

When deputies arrived at the pawn shop, the Sheriff's Office said they tried to talk to Holder, but she got into a BMW SUV. That's when deputies said Holder drove her SUV directly at them.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputies feared for their lives and fired multiple shots to try to stop the car, but the SUV allegedly still hit their vehicle.

Deputies said Holder drove away from the scene, but was captured around two miles away from the pawn shop. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said no one was injured in the incident.

Multiple investigations will look at the shooting by the deputies. Holder faces charges of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, armed burglary, and resisting with violence.