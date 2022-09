Polk County is giving residents a number to call with questions about the debris left behind by Hurricane Ian.

Starting Friday, all residents are advised to call (800) 375-0844. The county said it would be the only number to provide answers to debris-related questions.

The county said its waste and recycling division doesn't collect or dispose of hurricane debris. Typical residential garbage, recycling, yard and bulk waste should be placed curbside separate from hurricane debris.