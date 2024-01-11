Polk County crashes leave 2 dead, 1 arrested for DUI manslaughter

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two crashes in Polk County Wednesday left two people dead and one person arrested for DUI manslaughter, officials said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they received calls about the first crash on Waring Road in Lakeland around 11:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found Nick Calderon, 31, who had already died inside a silver 2012 Mazda 6.

The Mazda was heading east on Old Medulla Road when it drove into the path of a 2020 Jeep Gladiator being driven by Karen Bautista, 21.

Deputies said the Jeep hit the Mazda on the driver's door. Calderon was not wearing a seatbelt and was fatally injured.

Bautista and a passenger were treated for minor injuries and released from Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. Officials said impairment, speed, or distracted driving on her part appeared to be factors, but they are being investigated regarding Calderon.

PCSO then received calls about a second crash around 8:20 p.m. involving a tractor-trailer driven by Moyses Ramirez, 21, and a blue 2015 Hyundai Sonata driven by Chelsea Darwin, 27.

The semi was heading south on Spirit Lake Road in Winter Haven when it crossed over the center line. The truck then hit the Hyundai that was traveling south head-on. The crash killed Darwin upon impact.

Deputies said witnesses claimed they saw Ramirez throwing objects from the cab of the truck. Deputies later found four empty Modelo beer cans near the crash site.

Ramirez showed signs of impairment, so he was evaluated, deputies said. After a sobriety test, he was booked into Polk County Jail for DUI manslaughter, tampering with evidence, DUI property damage, and DUI.