Polk County community gathers to support Israel

LAKELAND, Fla. — Through song and speaking, faith leaders, law enforcement, and the Polk County community came together Wednesday to show support for Israel.

It's unity that local Jewish leaders said comes as comfort.

"This reassures us that for many, compassion, conscience, love still exists without it having to be within your own particular neighborhood or family," said Rabbi David Goldstein with Temple Emanuel.

And it's a gathering that others said they drew strength from as they prepare for things to intensify in Israel.

"I have cousins in Israel. I have a lot of friends in Israel. All of their children have been called up into active duty," said Rabbi Yossi Laster with the Etz Chayim Messianic Synagogue

As they gathered, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told ABC Action News that they're also monitoring potential threats to the Jewish community.

"There are people all over the world, and the United States is no exception, that want to hurt the Jewish people," said Judd.

Judd added that the sheriff's office is prepared to act if necessary.

"We have systems and processes in place supporting the Jewish community and all of the community. It's nothing new," said Judd, "There's law enforcement officers and procedures you see and there's law enforcement procedures that you don't see until an emergency arises."