Polk County commissioner’s 3 horses killed in lightning strike

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The love of horses on Polk County Commissioner Neil Combee's ranch has been passed down for nearly four generations.

"I got my first horse when I was four years old. My grandpa bought it for me, and I rode it from his house to our house," said Neil Combee, Polk County Commissioner for District 5.

Combee hopes to hand the horses over to his grandchildren.

"This particular line, we kept that influence in there for 55 years now, and I'm on the verge of losing it after the lightning storm," he said.

Combee worries he is very close to losing that dream now that three of his horses have died after being struck by lightning Sunday. Two of the horses were 22 years old.

"There was just one bolt of lightning, and it shook everything—one of those that would almost deafen you. So, I knew it was a major bolt,” Combee said.

A fourth horse was seriously injured.

"I just want people to be aware just how dangerous it can be because I just had three horses killed instantly, and one more is injured, and we're waiting to see if she can recover," said Combee.

Florida is the lightning capital of the United States. According to the National Weather Service, more people are struck and killed by lightning in Florida than in any other state. ABC Action News went straight to our weather team to put that in perspective.

"We all get complacent when it comes to thunderstorms because they become so frequent here, especially during the summer, but the danger is always there,” said Shay Ryan, ABC Action News Meteorologist.

Ryan said there is one easy yet vital tip to remember.

"Bottom line is, and this will never change, if you hear thunder or see lightning, you need to head inside as quickly as possible," said Ryan.