Polk County bans smoking, vaping in some county parks and playgrounds

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — If you light up in some Polk County parks, you could soon be kicked out.

Commissioners in Polk County just passed a smoking and vaping ban in public parks in unincorporated parts of the county.

The initial focus will be on prohibiting smoking and vaping in “active parks,” such as playgrounds and sports complexes that host youth sports. It will not include “inactive” parks like reserves and parks with walking trails.

The ordinance will become effective once it's filed with the Secretary of State’s Office. Parks will soon have signs posted letting all visitors know about the no smoking/vaping policy. People caught smoking will be informed about the new rule and could be asked to leave the park if they refuse to stop smoking.

This ordinance idea came from a group of local students with the youth-led advocacy group Polk Students Working Against Tobacco.

The board unanimously adopted the ordinance after hearing from Troy Livingstone, a high school junior and the president of the Polk County chapter of Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT).